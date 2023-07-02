

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we’ve been without our local Fox station on Sling TV for at least a week. Do you know when it will come back? Is there a fight between them? Are all Fox stations affected by this? — Carol, Bowie, Maryland.

Carol, Sling TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service owned by Dish, offers the local Fox affiliate in 18 markets. And here they are:

Atlanta WAGA Austin KTBC Chicago WFLD Dallas/Fort Worth KDFW Detroit WJBK Gainesville WOGX Houston KRIV Los Angeles

KTTV Milwaukee WITI Minneapolis/St. Paul

KMSP New York

WNYW Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

WOFL Philadelphia WTXF Phoenix KSAZ San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

KTVU Seattle KCPQ Tampa/St. Petersburg

WTVT Washington, DC WTTG

If you live in one of those markets, you can get your local Fox channel via Sling TV’s Blue plan, which costs $40 a month with the first month now available for $15.

Now to your question: Several people have reported on social media that their Fox station has not been available for the past week. However, they are all in the Washington, D.C. area. Sling apparently is having a problem with the WTTG signal, which it has acknowledged on Twitter:

“We appreciate your patience while we work to get this resolved as quickly as possible, so you can get back to enjoying your favorite content. Our team is aware of the issue and are working hard to get it resolved,” Sling TV’s Twitter customer service team told one upset Washington, D.C. area customer today.

When you stream to the Fox channel (WTTG) on Sling, you are met with an on-screen display saying the channel is having technical difficulties.

The bad news is that Sling says it has no timetable for a fix. The good news is that it does not appear to be affecting the other Fox affiliates on the streaming service.

More good news: If you are having trouble with your Fox affiliate on Sling, you can use your Sling user name and password and watch Fox programming on the Fox Now app.

Carol, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

