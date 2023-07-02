

DIRECTV is holding a free preview of the 2023 MLB Extra Innings package from yesterday (July 1) through July 8. The plan normally costs $96, which is the mid-season price.

The DIRECTV Extra Innings plan, which includes up to 90 out-of-market games every week, also comes with MLB.TV at no extra cost. However, the league’s online package of games is not included in the free preview.

MLB.TV is not offering a free preview at this time, but you can get a seven-day free trial at any time during the season. The streaming plan started the season at $149.99 but is now available at mid-season for $94.99. You can order a single-team plan for $74.99.

The San Diego Padres single-team mid-season plan is now $54.99. (Major League Baseball took over the Padres broadcasts on May 30 when RSN company Diamond Sports ended its agreement to carry the games on Bally Sports San Diego.)

The MLB TV single-team monthly plan now costs $24.99 while the Padres monthly package is $19.99.

Local blackouts still apply in the 2023 MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a subscription to either. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

However, there is one thing that fans are doing to avoid blackouts. Learn more here.

It’s possible other TV providers will offer the Extra Innings plan as a free preview. Consult your on-screen guide to see if your TV provider has the free preview.

