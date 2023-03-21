The TV Answer Man has reported here that Major League Baseball has taken a neutral position on the use of a Virtual Private Network while watching its online package of out-of-market games called MLB.TV. The league also told the TV Answer Man that it has never sued anyone or brought criminal charge against anyone who has used a VPN to avoid in-market blackouts. While people have certainly used VPNs before, the league’s public omission could encourage more fans to use them to avoid blackouts of their home teams.

The VPN is a software that you can download that will enable you to use an IP address different from your own.

For instance, if you live in Scottsdale, Arizona, you could insert an IP address supplied by the VPN company that would say you live in Denmark. Then, you could subscribe to the MLB.TV online package and watch the Arizona Diamondbacks on Bally Sports Arizona because the the IP address wouldn’t say Scottsdale.

But how do you install a VPN on your home Internet network? We asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for some tips. Here is the AI response. (The article was fact-checked and edited by the TV Answer Man team.)

Virtual Private Networks, commonly known as VPNs, have become an essential tool for ensuring online privacy and security. VPNs allow you to connect to the internet securely by encrypting your internet traffic and hiding your IP address. This makes it difficult for anyone to track your online activity or access your personal data. In this article, we will guide you on how to install a VPN on your home internet network.

Step 1: Choose a VPN provider The first step in installing a VPN on your home network is to choose a VPN provider that suits your needs. There are many VPN providers available in the market, and you need to do your research to find the best one for you. Some of the things to consider when choosing a VPN provider include their privacy policy, server locations, connection speed, and compatibility with your devices.

Step 2: Subscribe to the VPN service Once you have chosen a VPN provider, the next step is to subscribe to their service. Most VPN providers offer different subscription plans, so choose the one that suits your budget and needs. After subscribing, you will receive an email with instructions on how to download and install the VPN software.

Step 3: Download and install the VPN software After subscribing to the VPN service, the next step is to download and install the VPN software on your devices. Most VPN providers offer software for various platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. You can download the software from the VPN provider’s website or app store.

Step 4: Configure the VPN software After installing the VPN software, the next step is to configure it. Open the VPN software and enter your login credentials. You will also need to select the server location you want to connect to. Choose a server location that is nearest to you for faster connection speed.

Step 5: Connect to the VPN server After configuring the VPN software, the final step is to connect to the VPN server. Click on the connect button, and the VPN software will establish a secure connection with the server. You can now browse the internet securely and anonymously.

Step 6: Configure your home router (optional) If you want to protect all devices connected to your home network, you can configure your home router to use the VPN connection. To do this, you will need to log in to your router’s configuration page and enter the VPN server details. You can find the VPN server details on your VPN provider’s website or support page.

In conclusion, installing a VPN on your home internet network is a simple process that can be done in a few steps. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can protect your online privacy and security and browse the internet anonymously.

