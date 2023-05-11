

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know of any deals on Sling TV? I want to stop cable and give one of the streaming places a spin around the block to see if I can save some money. — Jackie, Marshall, Texas.

Jackie, Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by satcaster Dish, is now offering the first month of service for 50 percent off, which comes to $20, a $20 discount. The deal is available to new subscribers who also get 50 hours of DVR storage in the plan.

And the streamer, which lost 234,000 subscribers in the first quarter, has just sweetened the deal with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, valued at $24.99. The stick, when connected to your TV, allows you to access thousands of streaming apps including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon’s Prime Video and, of course, Sling TV.

Sling’s regular price of $40 a month will be charged after the first month unless you cancel prior to the end of the term.

The Sling TV half-price deal is good for either its Blue or Orange basic packages. If you order both Blue and Orange, the price is $27.50 for the first month, which is a $27.50 discount.

The Sling Blue plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Sling Orange package offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Note that Sling TV is no longer offering a free trial at its web site.

Jackie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

