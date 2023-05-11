

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if the Country Music Awards show on Amazon will be for free to anyone or do you need a Prime membership? — Judith, Nashville.

Judith, for the second straight year, Amazon’s Prime Video will offer an exclusive livestream of the annual Academy of Country Music Awards starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET. (The Red Carpet show will begin at 7 p.m. ET.)

The event, which will be held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks (doesn’t get bigger than that). The likely performers include Parton (singing her new single), Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

What a list.

But will you need an Amazon Prime membership to watch the show?

Yes and No.

Prime Video will stream the awards show, which requires a Prime membership. But the Amazon-owned Twitch will also stream it on its Music channel, and Twitch memberships are free.

Click to see Amazon’s Mother’s Day discounts.

You can watch a replay of the show on Prime Video after it finishes and it will be available on the Amazon Music app and Amazon Freevee for free on Friday, May 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Judith, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...