Fubo, the live streaming service, has added the Cleveland Guardians to its list of MLB marketing partners, which means Guardians fans will soon see some Fubo branding around Progressive Field.

The live streamer, which is marketing that it’s a ‘sports-first service, earlier this month announced a similar partnership with the Boston Red Sox. In both agreements, fans in the respective markets are eligible for a 14-day free trial to Fubo which normally offers a seven-day free trial. In addition, season ticket holders will receive an e-mail inviting them to get a 30-day free trial.

Fubo carries the Bally Sports regional sports networks, which includes Bally Sports Great Lakes channel, the regional TV home of the Guardians, as well as NESN, the regional TV home of the Boston Red Sox.

“Fubo is proud to be a partner of the Cleveland Guardians and expand our leading game coverage to in-person engagement with their fans,” said Yale Wang, senior vice president of marketing for Fubo. “We’re looking forward to working with the team to provide fans with the easiest way to watch the Cleveland Guardians online.”

In addition to Bally Sports and NESN, Fubo carries local broadcast networks and national sports networks (ESPN and FS1) as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and MLB.TV.

“We are excited to welcome Fubo into the Cleveland Guardians family of partners,” said Ted Baugh, vice president of corporate partnerships and premium hospitality for the Cleveland Guardians. “Fubo is a fantastic streaming option for our fans, allowing them access to local and national broadcasts.”

