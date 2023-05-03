

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Major League Baseball has cut the price of the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games by $10 with one month gone in the regular season.

The new price, which was $149.99 to begin the season, is now $139.99. The plan’s single-team option, which was $129.99 at the start of the season, is now $119.99. (The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).

For $139.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2023 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The package’s features also include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a MLB ‘Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, does not include Friday night doubleheader games that stream exclusively on Apple TV+ or Sunday morning games that stream exclusively on Peacock. Click here to see which games are not available in the MLB TV plan.

