Netflix today has added 44 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three best, in my humble opinion:

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

The 1997 comedy is directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents, Bombshell), and while we don’t want to discount his many talents, this is Mike Myers’ film from top to bottom. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery stars Myers as the groovy 1960s secret agent who’s awakened from hibernation after three decades so he can catch his longtime nemesis, Dr. Evil, also played by the aforementioned Mr. Myers (who also wrote the screenplay!) The movie is a sassy spoof of the 60s spy genre (Bond, The Ipcress File) as well as a showcase for Myers who channels his former Saturday Night Live boss, Lorne Michaels, for the Dr. Evil persona.

Netflix today also added the two sequels, and while they are funny on their own merits, the first was the best.

Traffic

Director Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant 2000 drama movie on the travails of the war on drugs and its effect on common day Americans. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael Douglas as the federal drug czar, Catherine Zeta-Jones as the wife of a cartel boss, Benico del Toro as a Mexican cop who must work both sides of the fence (literally and figuratively), Don Cheadle as a DEA agent and Erika Christensen as Douglas’ drug addicted daughter. Great film with great performances from all aforementioned and more.

American Gangster

The 2007 crime drama from director Ridley Scott stars Denzel Washington as real-life Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas and Russell Crowe as the cop who brings him down. Denzel is at his charismatic best as the crime boss; you can’t take his eyes off him. And Crowe is equally good as the randy but relentless detective. (And there are few directors better than Ridley Scott.) Masterful work all around.

Honorable mentions go to Black Hawk Down, Cliffhanger, Girl, Interrupted, Flight and Captain Phillips.

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Netflix:

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

