By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
Netflix today has added 44 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three best, in my humble opinion:
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
The 1997 comedy is directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents, Bombshell), and while we don’t want to discount his many talents, this is Mike Myers’ film from top to bottom. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery stars Myers as the groovy 1960s secret agent who’s awakened from hibernation after three decades so he can catch his longtime nemesis, Dr. Evil, also played by the aforementioned Mr. Myers (who also wrote the screenplay!) The movie is a sassy spoof of the 60s spy genre (Bond, The Ipcress File) as well as a showcase for Myers who channels his former Saturday Night Live boss, Lorne Michaels, for the Dr. Evil persona.
Netflix today also added the two sequels, and while they are funny on their own merits, the first was the best.
Traffic
Director Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant 2000 drama movie on the travails of the war on drugs and its effect on common day Americans. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael Douglas as the federal drug czar, Catherine Zeta-Jones as the wife of a cartel boss, Benico del Toro as a Mexican cop who must work both sides of the fence (literally and figuratively), Don Cheadle as a DEA agent and Erika Christensen as Douglas’ drug addicted daughter. Great film with great performances from all aforementioned and more.
American Gangster
The 2007 crime drama from director Ridley Scott stars Denzel Washington as real-life Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas and Russell Crowe as the cop who brings him down. Denzel is at his charismatic best as the crime boss; you can’t take his eyes off him. And Crowe is equally good as the randy but relentless detective. (And there are few directors better than Ridley Scott.) Masterful work all around.
Honorable mentions go to Black Hawk Down, Cliffhanger, Girl, Interrupted, Flight and Captain Phillips.
Here is the complete list of new films added today to Netflix:
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
