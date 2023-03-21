

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am excited about watching the World Baseball Classic tonight after seeing the highlights of the Mexico-Japan game. Do you know if it will be in 4K? And will it be on the big Fox channel? — Patrick, Burlington, Vermont.

Patrick, the surprisingly intense and exciting 2023 World Baseball Classic wraps up tonight at 7p.m. ET with the championship game between USA and Japan from loanDepot Park in Miami. The latter reached the final by defeating Mexico last night, 6-5, on a ninth-inning walkoff double by Munetaka Murakami. USA became a tournament finalist by clobbering Cuba, 14-2. America’s team was led by Philadelphia’s Trea Turner who homered twice, giving him four HRs in the classic.

Since the WBC is doing better in the ratings than expected — and drawing large crowds in person — will Fox preempt regular programming and show the game on network affiliates?

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

Answer: No. The game will be broadcast by FS1.

Question two: Will the game be available in 4K?

Answer: No. There have been no 2023 WBC games in 4K and the final is no exception. High-def only.

In addition to FS1, baseball fans can stream tonight’s game on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps if they have a user name and password from a pay TV provider that carries Fox.

Click Amazon: Today’s Deals of the Day.

Patrick, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...