DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has cut its monthly price by $10 for the first three months of service in a limited time promotion aimed at viewers looking to watch this month’s March Madness college basketball tournament. The special offer, which is only available to new customers, can be found here.

The streamer doesn’t say when the promotion will end, but it offered a similar discount during last year’s March Madness tournament. DIRECTV Stream stopped that promotion on the day of tournament’s final.

Returning customers who disconnected service within the previous 12 months are not eligible for the $10 discount which applies to four DIRECTV Stream plans:

* Entertainment, which is now $64.99 a month for the first three months instead of $79.99;

* Choice, which is now $89.99 a month for the first three months instead of $99.99;

* Ultimate, which is now $99.99 a month for the first three months instead of $109.99;

* Optimo Mas, the Spanish-language plan, is now $64.99 for the first three months instead of $74.99.

The regular prices will apply after the first three months unless the subscriber cancels prior to the end of the three-month term.

The price promotion is good news for sports fans, particularly those hoping to watch their home teams play in the final weeks of the NBA and NHL seasons (and the opening of the MLB season, if that ever occurs). DIRECTV Stream carries more regional sports channels than any other live streamer, but the RSNs are only included in the Choice plan and above. But now, a cord-cutting sports fan can watch three months of DIRECTV Stream for $89.99 a month rather than paying the usual $99.99.

DIRECTV Stream also carries the four channels that will broadcast March Madness games — CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

