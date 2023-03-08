TV Answer Man, I have hesitated to subscribe to MLB TV because I have T-Mobile and they have given us MLB TV for free in the last few seasons. Do you know if they will do it again this season. Please let us know!! — Frank, Duluth, Minnesota.

Frank, T-Mobile, the communications giant, has offered the MLB TV package for free with its wireless service for seven straight years. And T-Mobile customers have been able to watch the games on any MLB TV supported device, not just your phone or tablet using the wireless plan.

With MLB TV costing $149 this season (a $10 increase over last season), I have received several e-mails from T-Mobile customers wondering if they will get the baseball freebie again in 2023. Until yesterday, the company has been tight-lipped about its plans.

However, in response to a question from a T-Mobile customer, the company’s Twitter support team yesterday appeared to confirm that free MLB TV will be available again as part of the T-Mobile plan.

“While we have no exact details to provide, I’m happy to confirm that the MLB TV offer will be available again this season. Make sure to check back in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app each week to stay updated,” @TMobileHelp tweeted.

The T-Mobile alerted several other customers in similar tweets:

We are planning to release this offer again, yes! Stay tuned each week in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to grab the deal when it comes through. ^KyleVesely https://t.co/8DIvLVByJj — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) March 7, 2023

While T-Mobile didn’t say the offer would be exactly the same as last year — free! — it would appear to be the case. The company also didn’t say when the MLB TV offer would be available, but it added the perk in late March last year.

Update:

T-Mobile today confirmed at its web site that MLB TV would be free this season. Customers will have from March 28 to April 3 to redeem it.

Note that T-Mobile does not automatically add MLB TV to your plan. You have to sign up for it at T-Mobile.com/MLB or in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app during a specified time period, usually a week shortly before the season. (You can download the app in your phone’s app store.) If you don’t sign up for the free MLB TV plan during that time, you will not get it via T-Mobile. If you need more details, visit T-Mobile’s MLB TV page here.

Why does T-Mobile require you to sign up for a free service? Why doesn’t it just add the plan to everyone’s account?

By requiring the sign up, the company reduces the number of people who will actually get MLB TV which undoubtedly limits the money it spends to buy the rights for the promotion.

Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

