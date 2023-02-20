TV Answer Man, do you know what the free channel will be on Comcast this week? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast last month announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows and movies, which will come from both networks and streaming services, continue this week with programming from MGM+, formerly known as Epix. The MGM+ titles, which will be free on Comcast/s Xfinity service from February 20 through February 26, will include Smile, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Orphan First Kill, Godfather of Harlem, Fences and Three Thousand Years of Longing, among many others. (MGM+ normally costs $5.99 a month.)

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles. Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

