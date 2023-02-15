TV Answer Man, I got MLB TV last year but the price seems a bit high this year. I am not sure about renewing my plan. I might cancel the auto-renewal. Do you think they will discount the price? Should I not subscribe this season? — David, Dayton, Ohio.

David, MLB.TV, which streams around 100 out-of-market MLB games every week during the regular season, is a terrific package. Although the plan doesn’t deliver the games of your in-market teams, it does provide both the home and road broadcast of every other team as well as other convenient features such as archives of past games, spring training games, and new this year, 7,000 minor league games. You can also stream the games on roughly 400 different devices, including your TV if it’s connected to the Internet.

But MLB TV announced yesterday that it will raise the price of the 2023 plan by $10 to $149.99; the 2022 regular season price was $139.99. In addition, there are no pre-season discounts, which have been available in past years.

However, if you subscribed last year, you might not want to cancel your auto-renewal option because of the price increase.

Why do I say that?

MLB.TV’s 2022 season plan included an auto-renewal feature, which says you will automatically be renewed for the previous season’s price on March 1. (MLB TV has carried the auto-renewal feature for years although it suspended it for 2021 subscribers due to the early 2022 labor battle between the players and owners.)

If you are most concerned about the $10 increase, the auto-renewal feature ensures that you don’t have to pay it.

However, if you simply want to avoid paying $139 again this year, you might want to cancel your auto-renewal here before March 1. Otherwise, you will be on the hook for the $139 after that date.

Update: Some subscribers say they are being auto-renewed at the full 2023 price. If you are being told that by MLB TV, you might want to void that by March 1. The auto-renewal language says the price should be the previous season’s price.

Here’s the language:

“Your subscription will automatically renew annually approximately March 1 each year at the previous year’s regular full yearly price.”

