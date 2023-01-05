TV Answer Man, is there anything new with DIRECTV and Mission? We have been without our Fox station here for several months now? Are they even talking? Do we know if they are close Is it time to switch to another TV provider? — Marlene, Providence.
Marlene, DIRECTV on October 21 lost a few dozen local TV stations due to a carriage dispute with their owner, Mission Broadcasting. (The blackout also affects DIRECTV Stream and U-verse.) The stations, which are managed by Nexstar, are in 25 markets including New York. Providence, Rhode Island, Little Rock, Albuquerque, Abilene, Texas, Albany, New York and Erie, Pennsylvania, among others. You can see a complete list here.
The satellite TV service is involved in a separate carriage dispute with White Knight Broadcasting, which pulled three stations in Texas and Louisiana off DIRECTV in early October when the companies could not reach a new pact. (The three stations are also operated by Nexstar.)
Since the fee fights began, there have been occasional statements from each party blaming the other for the blackouts. The Mission and White Knight station web sites continue to post alerts at their web sites saying that DIRECTV subscribers can’t watch them while the satcaster has a similar notice at its DIRECTV Promise web site.
However, we don’t know if the companies are close to an agreement, or even if they are talking. DIRECTV and the two broadcasters do not publicize anything regarding their negotiations, which is standard operating procedure in these disputes.
This is particularly frustrating for DIRECTV subscribers in the affected markets. They can’t make an informed decision on whether to cancel DIRECTV (if that’s their inclination) because they don’t have any indication the blackout will end today or six months from today.
The only thing I can say is that the disputes have now lasted longer than two months, which is somewhat unusual for a local channel fight. This would suggest they could go significantly longer. There’s something going on here that is preventing the companies from finding common ground. The fact that Nexstar manages all stations involved could be a factor. Nexstar has proven to be a tough negotiator in carriage fights.
The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor these battles and report back here if anything changes. Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!
I think we all have to look at streaming services that require only 30 day contracts. This allows us to change carriers as disputes arise and therefore impact Nexstar. They cut service with a provider we move. This affects those of us that are too rural to receive signal by any other means than Sat now, we will all eventually have access to internet. This is the beginning of the end of the Sat industry. I am leaving it behind. When we all do the market place will go back to simple economics; supply and demand. Nexstar will eventually reap what they have sewn. Goes round comes round, their day is coming.
DirectTV did not take any local channels away. The owners of said local channels did. Time for a new contract! We want more money please! Don’t want to pay the increase, then no channels for you. It is that simple. For local channel owners $12 billion+ a year in re-trans fees is not enough. They want to continue to get paid by Cable/Sat/Streamers who re-transmit free OTA (Over The Air) channels in order to cover the reduced revenue from selling commercials (less people watching). Moving to another provider may help, for a while, but they’ll get caught in the same ransom ploy that DTV has sooner or later. How do we stop this? Change the FTC law that gave the locals their pot of continuous gold (get paid for something that is free with an antenna). Hell has to freeze over because $12 billion is a large pot. How much can we get for a bucket of air?
Addendum to previous post: If you are just interested in local weather and local news, then you don’t need a cable or satellite subscription. Thanks to FAST (Free Ad Supported TV) and AVOD (Ad-Supported Video On Demand) you can get thousands of free channels (they pay for everything with ads) using a Roku, Fire TV, Android TV box or various TV sets with said platforms built-in. For example, on a Roku TV you can get Pluto TV, Xumo Play, LocalNow, Haystack, NewsOn, Plex, FreeVee, Tubi and several others that will offer you free local feeds for news and weather from various parts of the USA. CBS and NBC also offer local news feeds from various markets as well. The beautiful thing is they are all free. No subscription required. No feeding the local channel $12 billion re-trans pot.