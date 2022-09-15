The online NBA League Pass, which streams up to 40 regular season games each week, is now available for $99 for the entire 2022-23 season. You can also purchase the package by the month for as little as $14.99.

Those prices are for the basic edition of the League Pass which includes commercials and permits streaming on one device. The Premium plan, which costs $129.99 for the entire season or $19.99 monthly, does not include commercials and allows streaming on two different devices at the same time.

The NBA TV channel is included for free in both plans.

The $99 entry point is a sharp reduction from last year when the basic plan cost $230 for the entire season and the Premium package went for $280. Sportico.com reported last month that the league was dropping the price to better compete with streaming services such as ESPN+ which charge less than $100 for a year’s subscription.

The cable/satellite edition of the NBA League Pass is expected to include a lower price as well. A DIRECTV spokesman tells the TV Answer Man that the satcaster will begin selling the League Pass to new customers on September 19 for $199.95. On October 2, however, the price will drop to $99.99, which will be the same price as the streaming version sold by the league at the NBA League Pass web site.

At that time, any DIRECTV subscriber who has been charged $199.95 due to an auto-renew order, or anyone who orders between September 19 and October 2, will receive a $99.96 credit on his or her bill.

Local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

The 2022-23 NBA season starts on October 18 with a doubleheader on TNT: Philadelphia vs. Boston and Golden State vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

