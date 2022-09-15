TV Answer Man, one thing I don’t like about Thursday night games being on Amazon is that streaming is delayed behind cable and satellite, sometimes like a whole minute behind. Is there any way a viewer can stop the delay so it’s closer to the real time game? — Evan, Madison, Wisconsin.

Evan, Amazon tonight will stream its first exclusive Thursday Night Football game, which will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Chargers from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will begin around 8 p.m. ET, but you can start watching Amazon’s pre-game coverage at 7 p.m. ET.

There is no doubt that live streaming has become associated with some technical glitches, including that it’s often anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds behind the broadcast you see on cable and satellite. This occurs in part because the streaming company purposely delays the stream to ensure that it can detect and eliminate any possible picture malfunctions (buffering) before they occur. The delay also allows some streamers to more easily insert advertisements when needed.

I would say that Amazon’s past Thursday Night Football streams (they used to share the TNF rights with Fox and the NFL Network) had shorter delays than some other live streamers. But they still were often in the 15-30 second range. (The possibility of TNF streaming delays was a likely reason why Amazon is allowing DIRECTV to transmit the games to bars and restaurants.)

So what can you do to avoid long streaming delays tonight?

Amazon’s TNF help page has some thoughts on the issue:

“While all devices have been optimized to give a smooth and clear viewing experience, some devices offer less delay between the live game and your stream. We recommend using a Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, or Android device.”

Amazon goes even further and says the following devices are not optimized for live streaming:

Some Samsung Smart TVs 2012-2015.

Samsung TVs with KANTSU/S Chipset.

Samsung Blu-Ray Players 2014.

Samsung Television 2020 Novatek.

LG TVs 2019 MStar.

Some LG Smart TVs 2012-2015.

Sony Blu-Ray Players 2014 and 2017.

Some Comcast Set Top Box Devices.

Some Cox Set Top Box Devices.

Specific Android TV Devices: Funai TV 2020; Sony TV 2019; Google SMP 2020; TCL 2019.

Apple TV Generation 2 and 3 Devices 2010-2012.

The company says the following devices shouldn’t have more issues with buffering and delays, but they might have problems with Amazon’s alternative streams of the games. (Amazon plans to provide different feeds with other analysts during the season.):

Amazon is definitely drawing a line here. The company is saying some devices are better than others and it’s up to you to make a good choice. You might say that it’s saying that because it makes the Fire TV streaming devices, but don’t forget its web site sells (or partners) with many of the devices on the not-as-good list.

Evan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

