HBO Max is now offering its ads-included streaming service for $69.99 for one year (a 30 percent discount) and its ads-free plan for $104.99 for one year, a 41.6 percent discount over regular prices.

The deal, which will be available through October 30, would be good for 12 months but you could cancel at any time during the subscription. Once the 12 months are over, the regular rates would apply.

HBO Max’s regular prices are $9.99 a month for the ads-included plan and $14.99 a month for the ads-free version. The normal annual prices are $99.99 for the ads-included package and $149.99 for the ads-free plan.

Only new and returning subscribers are eligible to sign up for the current annual promotional price. Existing subscribers are not eligible. You must be at least eighteen years to sign up and have a valid method of payment.

The deal is available at HBOMax.com, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple and Google Play.

HBO Max's ads-free version includes the entire HBO Max catalog as well as select titles in 4K and the ability to download titles to watch offline. The cheaper ads-included HBO Max does not include 4K or offline downloads. HBO Max recently added the entire eight-season Game of Thrones in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos and it will premiere the GOT prequel, House of the Dragon, in 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos on August 21. The prequel is based on the writings of GOT author, George R.R. Martin.

