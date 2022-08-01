Sling TV is offering a free trial from today through August 20 for any new or returning customer who signs up before Thursday, August 4.

The live streamer, which is owned by Dish, says the free preview includes its Blue and Orange basic packages as well as all Sling Extra plans and premium channels. (Sling carries Starz, Showtime and Epix.)

Sling TV normally charges $35 a month for either the Blue or Orange plan although it sometimes offers a discount on the first month of service.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The Sling Blue plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Sling Orange package offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

To sign up for the Sling TV 20-day free trial, you must create an account at the Sling web site with a valid e-mail address and password.

Sling TV rival DIRECTV Stream today also launched a new promotional plan for new customers. The DIRECTV sister service has slashed $20 off all plans for each of the first two months. YouTube TV has been running a $10 off the first month promotion for several weeks.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

