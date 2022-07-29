Major League Baseball has cut the price of the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games by $70 in a time-limited promotion to celebrate the 2022 trade deadline.

The current price for the remaining two months of the 2022 season is now $24.99, compared to the regular price of $94.99.

The plan’s single-team option, which is regularly $74.99, is now available for $19.99. (The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams, minus your local teams.).

MLB TV’s web site does not say how long the $70 discount will be available but the league’s trade deadline expires on Tuesday, August 2.

For $24.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2022 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The package’s features also include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, does not include Friday night doubleheader games that stream exclusively on Apple TV+, Sunday morning games that stream exclusively on Peacock, or YouTube’s Game of the Week broadcasts.

