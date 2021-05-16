Major League Baseball is offering the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games for half price in a limited time promotion.

The price is normally $129.99, but is now available for $64.99.

The plan’s single-team option, which normally costs $109.99, is now available for $54.99. The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).

For $64.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2021 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

New 2021 MLB TV features include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a new ‘MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

MLB does not say when the half-price promotion will end. The league’s Extra Innings package, which is available on cable and satellite TV services, is not running a reduced price promotion.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

