TV Answer Man, Sling TV is raising the price again. Did you know that? Why are prices going up again? — Manny, San Francisco.

Manny, Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, last November raised its base price for new customers from $35 a month to $40 a month. And it is true that it’s raising prices again, but Manny, not everyone is getting the new increase. Let me explain.

Sling yesterday added the local ABC affiliate in eight markets:

Chicago – WlS

Fresno – KFSN

Houston – KTRK

Los Angeles – KABC

New York – WABC

Philadelphia – WPVI

Raleigh-Durham – WTVD

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose – KGO

This is the first time that Sling TV has offered ABC in select markets since 2018. That’s the good news.

The bad? In five markets where Sling TV is now providing Fox, ABC and NBC affiliates, the live streamer has increased the base price by $5 to $45 a month. The five markets are: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Although Fresno, Houston and Raleigh-Durham will get ABC, too, Sling does not provide either Fox or NBC in those markets so they will not get the price increase. The rate hike is only for markets which will get all three network affiliates. (Sling TV has never carried CBS.) Manny, as a San Francisco resident, that means your price will increase.

Manny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

