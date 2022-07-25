Amazon next month (August 2022) will add 166 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup, including 2021’s best movie of the year (in my humble opinion.)

The new titles will include Licorice Pizza, the brilliant 2021 comedy/drama from director Paul Thomas Anderson which stars Cooper Hoffman (Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son) and rock queen Alana Haim (Haim) as two oddly connected young souls trying to find their place amid the weirdness of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley in the mid-1970s.

Bradley Cooper chews the delicious scenery as the real-life movie producer, Jon Peters, who seems obsessed with being Barbra Streisand’s boyfriend (he was) while engaging in rants and rages over every trivial matter. And Sean Penn plays Jack Holden (a William Holden cut-out), a whiskey-swilling veteran actor who never knows when to get off the stage.

Licorice Pizza is Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, The Master) at his best and it should have won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Picture. (It was nominated.) PTA shows once again that he’s the Robert Altman of this era, weaving a tale of joy and heartbreak featuring some of the most interesting characters you’ll ever see on screen.

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to August 2022:

August 1

Game of Spy (2022)

Go, Diego, Go! (2006)

Cartel Crew (2019)

Lopez (2016)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

1 Buck (2017)

16 To Life (2015)

3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)

5 Star Day (2011)

59 Seconds (2016)

A Dark Place (2019)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Aaron’s Blood (2017)

Absolution (2015)

Acid Horizon (2018)

Already Gone (2019)

Alright Now (2018)

Anguish (2015)

Annapolis (2006)

Any Day (2015)

Assimilate (2019)

Baby Boom (1987)

Backstage (2021)

Backwoods (2020)

Bad Frank (2017)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Basic (2003)

Battle Scars (2020)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

Before Midnight (2013)

Big Brother Volcano (2017)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Crossed the Line (2014)

Dating My Mother (2017)

Derek’s Dead (2020)

Disappearance (2019)

Don’t Click (2012)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Eadweard (2015)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Filth (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

Follow the Prophet (2010)

Fright Night (2011)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Getting to Know You (2020)

Gonzo (2008)

Goodbye Butterfly (2021)

Grand Cru (2018)

Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)

Hardball (2001)

Here On Out (2019)

He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)

I Am A Ghost (2014)

I Like Me (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iceland Is Best (2020)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Impossible Monsters (2019)

International Falls (2019)

I’ve Got Issues (2020)

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

King Kong (1976)

King Of Knives (2020)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Letter from Masanjia (2018)

Line of Descent (2019)

Lost Bayou (2020)

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)

Man from Reno (2015)

McLintock (1963)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

Mermaids (1990)

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)

Never Heard (2018)

New Money (2018)

Obey (2018)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One and the Same (2021)

Paradox Lost (2021)

Perfect Sisters (2014)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Prophecy (1979)

River’s Edge (1987)

Rockaway (2019)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Inside (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Serpico (1973)

Single White Female (1992)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Still Today (2020)

Surrogate Valentine (2011)

The Atoning (2017)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Feels (2018)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hornet’s Nest (2014)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Machinist (2004)

The Middle of X (2018)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Saint (1997)

The Shootist (1976)

The Wrong Todd (2014)

The Yards (2000)

Thief (1981)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To Tokyo (2018)

Trail of Ashes (2020)

Trickster (2019)

Trigger (2020

Two Ways Home (2019)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black

Woman (2005)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black

Woman – The Play (2005)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undertow (2004)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Wayne’s World II (1993)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Weepah Way for Now (2015)

White on Rice (2009)

Wild Honey Pie! (2018)

Writer’s Block (2019)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

Yinz (2019)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022)

August 5

The Outlaws Season 2 (2022)

Thirteen Lives (2022)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

August 10

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The Lost City (2022)

August 12

A League of Their Own (2022)

Cosmic Love (2022)

August 19

Making the Cut Season 3 (2022)

Todo Por Lucy Season 2 (2021)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

August 20

Robocop (2014)

August 26

Samaritan (2022)

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (2022)

August 31

1900 (1977)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

