Q. I bought a new Smart TV a few months ago and I hooked it up to our Wifi network. But it seems like it loses the connection at least a few times every week. I would like to use the Smart TV for Netflix, but my husband says we should get a Roku box from Walmart. Do you know if the Smart TV has an Internet problem? Can it be fixed? — Kelly, Lexington, Kentucky.

Kelly, your problem is not uncommon with Smart TVs, and even Smart TV devices such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. The streaming player will simply lose its connection with your WiFi network, perhaps just for a few seconds, but long enough to interrupt your program or movie.

The disconnect is a major inconvenience, but Vizio, a leading maker of Smart TVs, offers some suggestions on how to reduce, if not eliminate, the problem.

For starters, Vizio says it recommends that your Smart TV (or another Smart TV device) be positioned no more than 30 feet away from your Internet modem. This is to ensure that your set can easily pick up the WiFi signal from the modem. The further away the modem is, the more likely that your TV will have difficulty maintaining a consistently strong connection.

Of course, in many homes, particularly large ones, the 30-feet rule is not practical. While you may have the modem stationed in the strategically-smart center of the house (to allow all rooms to have an equal chance of receiving the WiFi signal), there still could be family members trying to stream from the basement, or an upstairs, corner bedroom which is more than 30 feet away.

In this case, you might want to purchase a wireless range extender that will (hopefully) bring a strong WiFi signal to every room, nook and cranny of your home. You can purchase a wireless range extender at most electronics stores both retail and online. Plus, if you get your Internet from a cable TV service, such as Comcast, they might also sell extenders with their service.

If you are still having issues after taking those steps, Vizio suggests trying to stream on the Smart TV alone to see if the connection improves. Sometimes your WiFi signal will lose strength if several devices in the house are operating at the same time.

Finally, one last idea: Connect your Smart TV directly to the modem with an Ethernet cable. That will bypass the WiFi network entirely and (hopefully, again) deliver a stronger signal to your set.

Kelly, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

