HBO Max next month (February 2022) plans to add 121 new TV shows and movies to its lineup, including several season debuts and finales as well as a new movie from one of Hollywood’s top directors.

The new titles will include the season two premiere of Raised By Wolves (pictured above), a HBO original sci-fi series about two androids who must raise two human children on a strange planet after Earth was destroyed in war. Produced by Ridley Scott (Alien), and created by Aaron Guzikowski (The Red Road, Prisoners), the first season received a score of 74 from Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews.

“Bristling with imagination and otherworldly imagery, Raised by Wolves is a bloody exploration of artificial intelligence and religious belief that will stimulate the eye and mind — if not the heart,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable in February: Kimi, a HBO original thriller film from director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic, Contagion) which stars Zoe Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers a criminal enterprise in a data stream; and season finales of Euphoria, the HBO original series starring Zendaya as a high school student struggling to survive forbidden emotions and The Righteous Gemstones, the HBO original black comedy series starring Danny McBride as a corrupt TV evangelist who puts the high life ahead of his higher calling.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in February 2022. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will debut on the cable/satellite HBO as well.)

Feb. 1

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years a Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After the Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon and the Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris with Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park on Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End in Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

Feb. 2

Tacoma FD, Season 3

Feb. 3

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

Feb. 4

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

Feb. 5

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 & 2

Feb. 6

Big Trick Energy

Feb. 7

Backyard Bar Wars

Feb. 9

Smiling Friends, Season 2

Feb. 10

About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary

KIMI, 2022, Made for Max film

ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Feb. 11

Antlers, 2021 (HBO)

Apple & Onion, Season 2C

Feb. 13

The Bachelor Winter Games

Feb. 15

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Feb. 16

Off The Air, Season 11

Feb. 17

Craig of the Creek, Season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Feb. 18

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle

Top Gear, Season 30

Feb. 20

Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

Feb. 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Feb. 23

Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

Feb. 24

Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Bing, Season 1

Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Feb. 25

The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

Feb. 27

Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

Date to be announced:

Fredrick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

