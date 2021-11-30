Comcast and Disney announced this morning that they have signed a new multi-year carriage agreement that will keep Disney’s suite of channels in the cable operator’s lineup. The previous agreement, which was signed 10 years ago, was expected to expire by year’s end.

The new pact will include the Disney-owned ACC Network which Comcast has never carried since its launch in 2019. The two companies said in a press release that Comcast will add the regional sports network “in the coming weeks.”

The agreement also includes the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks, the National Geographic channels, the SEC Network and ABC-owned stations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno.

“We are very pleased to have reached this comprehensive agreement with Disney to continue providing Xfinity customers access to their content across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, Comcast’s senior vice president of consumer products and propositions.

“We’re very happy to extend our longstanding relationship with Comcast and continue to provide their Xfinity customers with Disney’s best-in-class programming,” said Sean Breen, Disney’s executive vice president of platform distribution. “In addition to our news, sports and general entertainment offerings, the launch of the ACC Network in the coming weeks, paired with the renewal of the SEC Network, will give Xfinity’s college sports fans long-awaited access to their favorite games.”

Terms of the new agreement were not disclosed.

The announcement is a major boost for the ACC Network which can now add the nation’s largest cable operator to its list of distributors which has included Dish, DIRECTV, Optimum, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Sling TV, among others.

— Phillip Swann

