Q. I am looking for some free streaming apps to go with my Netflix subscription. I am looking to save money when I cut the cord. Do you know anything about Tubi? — Tony, Newark.

Tony, Tubi, which is owned by Fox, is a free streaming service available on your computer, mobile phone or streaming device, such as Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity X1 set-tops and Sony and Vizio Smart TVs. The Tubi lineup consists of thousands of TV shows and movies from studios such as Fox, Lionsgate, Paramount, MGM and Warner Bros.

Tubi is able to offer the programming for free by inserting ads before and during the programs. The in-program ads usually run every 15 minutes or so, much like how commercials are placed during shows on networks such as CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC. The ads breaks are one to two minutes in length on average.

The titles do not include any original programming, such as you would see with your Netflix subscription. You also won’t find many recent movie releases or TV shows. Bu there is a vast catalog of films and shows in all genres, including drama, comedy, documentary, western and horror.

The lineup is dominated by titles which are several years ago, and frankly, not in high demand. But you will find some standouts such as these films that were recently added: E.T., The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Man On Fire, The Fugitive, Empire of the Sun, Thelma and Louise, and Black Mass.

Tubi this year also added 80 24-hour live news feeds from local TV stations owned by Tegna, Scripps, Hearst and Cox Media in markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia. The service previously carried 17 local Fox news feeds, News 12 New York, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, NBC News Now and the Fubo Sports Network. You can see a list of the news stations here.

So if you like free movies, and handy news updates — with some ads sprinkled in — Tubi could be your new home after you cut the cord. You can learn more about Tubi here.

