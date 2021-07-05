Q. A gal pal of mine told me about an Internet company called Friendly TV and that it’s good for the whole family rather than getting the trash some companies have. Do you what it is? Is it free? — Sheila, Huntington, Maryland.

Sheila, Friendly TV is actually spelled ‘Frndly TV,’ and it’s legal and inexpensive. But not free. Let me explain.

Frndly TV bills itself as a family-friendly streaming service because it features channels that are suitable for both adults and kids. The Frndly lineup includes 19 channels such as the Hallmark Channel, the Game Show Network, BabyFirst TV, The Weather Channel, CuriosityStream and the World Fishing Network. (See complete list below).

The Frndly service starts at $5.99, but the cheapest plan only includes the 19 channels in standard-definition, and the capacity to watch on one device at a time. The $7.99 a month plan includes High-Definition, two screens at a time, and unlimited DVR recording which you can store for up to three months. The $9.99 a month package includes high-def, four screens at a time, and unlimited DVR recording which can be stored for up to nine months.

All three plans also have a feature called ’72 Hours Look Back,’ which allows you to go backward in time in the program guide and watch any show or movie that aired in the past 72 hours.

Like other live streaming services, such as Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live and YouTube TV, there are no contracts or cancellation fees. There’s also a seven-day free trial which allows you to check it out without paying a dime. (But note that you will be charged if you don’t cancel before the seven days are up.)

Frndly TV is available on most streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and iOS phones and tablets.

All three Frndly packages offer all 19 channels, and here they are:

INSP

Pixl

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

UPtv

Light TV

Game Show Network

CuriosityStream

BabyFirst TV

QVC

The Weather Channel

Outdoor Channel

Sportsman Channel

World Fishing Network

BYU TV

Dove Channel (On Demand)

Local TV

Recipe TV

GetTV

Sheila, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

