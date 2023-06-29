Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported free streaming service, plans to add 48 new movies to its lineup on Saturday, July 1. Here are the four best in my humble opinion:

Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Adam McKay’s hilarious send-up of the NASCAR circuit starring Will Ferrell as a witless but winning driver. Sacha Baron Cohen is Peter Sellers-like funny as a French driver and rival to Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby and the rest of the supporting cast includes Amy Adams, John C. Reilly and Leslie Bibb. Rev your engines and prepare to laugh.

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Brian DePalma’s slasher/Hitchcock homage stars Angie Dickinson as a neglected wife whose search for passion in her life turns deadly in the most unlikely of places. Michael Caine plays her suave but suspicious shrink while Mrs. DePalma (at the time), Nancy Allen, is deliciously sassy as a hooker with a heart. This is DePalma at the height of his powers, staging suspenseful scenes with such technical proficiency that rival directors watched with jealously.

Superbad (2007)

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera play two teenage boys whose mission is to lose their virginity before graduating from high school. While that may sound like the plot of 100 other cheap comedies, Superbad is a comedy classic thanks to the stars and an All-Star supporting cast including Seth Rogen (who co-wrote the movie), Bill Hader and Emma Stone.

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The TV show starring Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton gets all the love, but the original 2004 movie starring Billy Bob Thornton as a Texas high school football coach in mythical Dillon, Texas is just as good. (And guess who plays his wife? That’s right. Connie Britton.) Peter Berg, the showrunner for the TV show, directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay.

Here is the complete list of new movies coming to Freevee on Saturday, July 1. (A Prime membership is not required to watch Freevee at the Amazon web site. The service’s movies and shows are free to anyone.)

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1986)

Bad Influence (1990)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Burlesque (2010)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Dressed to Kill (1980)

Elysium (2013)

Extract (2009)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fired Up! (2009)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Igor (2008)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Knight and Day (2010)

Love and Death (1975)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Man of the West (1958)

Morgan (2016)

Nobody (2021)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Planet 51 (2009)

Playmobil: The Movie (2019)

Profile (2018)

Radio Days (1987)

Rio (2011)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

She-Devil (1989)

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Superbad (2007)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Dogs of War (1980)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Package (1989)

The Revenant (2015)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Space Between Us (2017)

The Walk (2015)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tower Heist (2011)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Vera Cruz (1954)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

Wings of Courage (1995)

