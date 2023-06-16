

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Hulu next month (July 2023) plans to add 166 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Rayland Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is back as the modern-day U.S. Deputy Marshall who takes down the bad guys in a cowboy hat and John Wayne-like strut. The original Justified ran for six seasons (2010-2015) on FX but we’re only getting six episodes in this return. But we’ll take it. In Justified: City Primeval, Rayland goes to Detroit in search of an outlaw called The Oklahoma Wildman, played by Boyd Holbrook (Narcos). Debuts on Hulu on July 19, after the premiere on FX on July 18.

Essence: Festival of Culture (Livestream)

The annual musicfest returns to the New Orleans Superdome from June 30 through July 2 and Hulu will provide an exclusive 5-hour nightly livestream (8 p.m to 1 a.m. ET) with performances from Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Eve, Salt N-Pepa, Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube, Jagged Edge and many others. What a lineup! Streams June 30-July 2.

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries

Hulu and ABC have teamed to rip the cover (or should we say, covers) off the Ashley Madison affair, the 2000s web site that promoted extramarital affairs and found itself the victim of hackers who exposed its clients’ most personal secrets. The three-part docuseries promises to reveal that the clients weren’t the only ones with secrets. Debuts July 7.

Futurama, Season 11 Premiere

Matt Groening’s adult animated series is back as a Hulu original after a 10-year hiatus from Fox and Comedy Central. The show features a professional slacker who’s awakened from a cryogenically induced sleep after 1,000 years. He’s taken in by his sole descendant who gets him a job at a delivery service. Debuts July 24.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in July 2023:

July 1

Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2

CSI: Miami: Complete Season

Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)

Survivor: Complete Season 42

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1

A Good Day to Die Hard 2013

A Good Year 2006

Alien 1979

Alien 3 1992

Alien Resurrection 1997

Aliens 1986

Alita: Battle Angel 2019

All the Right Moves 1983

Bachelor Party 1984

Bandidas 2006

Bohemian Rhapsody 2018

Bruno 2009

Burlesque 2010

Center Stage: On Pointe 2016

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 2005

Chloe 2010

City Of Joy 1992

Clive Barker’s The Plague 2006

Closer 2004

Cocktail 1988

The Covenant 2006

Cover Versions 2018

Death on the Nile 2022

Deja Vu 2006

The Descendants 2011

Die Hard 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance 1995

Dog Soldiers 2002

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead 1991

Elysium | 2013

Essence Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Father of the Bride 1991

Father of the Bride II 1995

Flicka 2006

Ford v Ferrari 2019

Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2008

Fun With Dick and Jane 2005

Get Him to the Greek 2010

Gotti 2018

The Guardian 2006

The Guilty 2018

Here Comes The Boom 2012

High Heat 2022

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 2012

The Hulk 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer 1997

The Internship 2013

Joy Ride 2001

Jumpin’ Jack Flash 1986

Kick-Ass 2010

King Kong 2005

Lol 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King 2003

The Man Who Knew Too Little 1997

Maudie 2017

Metro 1997

Mrs. Doubtfire 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend 2006

Our Idiot Brother 2011

Parental Guidance 2011

The Perfect Storm 2000

Queen of the Damned 2002

Real Steel 2011

Red Tails 2012

Rise of the Planet of the Apes 2011

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2019

See How They Run 2022

Shanghai Knights 2003

Shanghai Noon 2000

Skyline 2010

Step Brothers 2008

Support the Girls 2018

Sweet Home Alabama 2002

Total Recall 2012

Un Padre No Tan Padre 2017

Villains 2019

The Walk 2015

What Happens in Vegas 2008

What’s Love Got To Do With It 1993

Whiplash 2014

Wild Things 1998

July 2

Baby Sharks: Special Premiere

Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere

Camo Sharks: Special Premiere

Counting Jaws: Special Premiere

Game of Sharks: Special Premiere

Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere

Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere

Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere

Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere

Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere

Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2

Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere

Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere

Shark Queens: Special Premiere

Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere

Shark Superpower: Special Premiere

Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere

Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere

Sky Sharks: Special Premiere

When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1

When Sharks Attack … And Why: Complete Season 1

World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere

July 5

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere

July 6

Ancient Aliens: Season 18B

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere

July 7

The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries

Night Train 2023

The Quiet Girl 2022

July 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (subtitled)

July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (subtitled)

July 10

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere

12 Strong 2018

July 11

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries

July 12

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1

July 13

The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 4

Pretty Problems 2022

July 14

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere

What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere

A Little White Lie 2023

Vesper 2022

July 15

Black Death 2010

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon 2015

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game 2022

SAS: Red Notice 2021

The Two Faces Of January 2014

July 19

Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

July 20

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3

Flip Wars: Complete Season 2

Day of the Dead 1985

Escaping My Stalker 2020

The Old Man 2022

July 21

Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1

The Ritual Killer 2023

Space Oddity 2022

July 22

Praise Petey: Series Premiere

July 24

Futurama: Season 11 Premiere

My Happy Ending 2023

July 26

The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season

July 27

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7

Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries

In Viaggio 2022

Smoking Causes Coughing 2022

July 28

This Fool: Complete Season 2

The Donor Party 2023

God’s Country 2022

The Lair 2022

July 29

Assassin 2023

Permanent 2017

July 31

Rio 2 2014

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...