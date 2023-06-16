By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
Hulu next month (July 2023) plans to add 166 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Rayland Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is back as the modern-day U.S. Deputy Marshall who takes down the bad guys in a cowboy hat and John Wayne-like strut. The original Justified ran for six seasons (2010-2015) on FX but we’re only getting six episodes in this return. But we’ll take it. In Justified: City Primeval, Rayland goes to Detroit in search of an outlaw called The Oklahoma Wildman, played by Boyd Holbrook (Narcos). Debuts on Hulu on July 19, after the premiere on FX on July 18.
Essence: Festival of Culture (Livestream)
The annual musicfest returns to the New Orleans Superdome from June 30 through July 2 and Hulu will provide an exclusive 5-hour nightly livestream (8 p.m to 1 a.m. ET) with performances from Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Eve, Salt N-Pepa, Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane, Ice Cube, Jagged Edge and many others. What a lineup! Streams June 30-July 2.
The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
Hulu and ABC have teamed to rip the cover (or should we say, covers) off the Ashley Madison affair, the 2000s web site that promoted extramarital affairs and found itself the victim of hackers who exposed its clients’ most personal secrets. The three-part docuseries promises to reveal that the clients weren’t the only ones with secrets. Debuts July 7.
Futurama, Season 11 Premiere
Matt Groening’s adult animated series is back as a Hulu original after a 10-year hiatus from Fox and Comedy Central. The show features a professional slacker who’s awakened from a cryogenically induced sleep after 1,000 years. He’s taken in by his sole descendant who gets him a job at a delivery service. Debuts July 24.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in July 2023:
July 1
Beverly Hills 90210: Complete Seasons 1-2
CSI: Miami: Complete Season
Digimon Adventure: 2020: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Ball Z Kai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
One Piece: Episodes 458-517 (DUBBED)
Survivor: Complete Season 42
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 33
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 1
A Good Day to Die Hard 2013
A Good Year 2006
Alien 1979
Alien 3 1992
Alien Resurrection 1997
Aliens 1986
Alita: Battle Angel 2019
All the Right Moves 1983
Bachelor Party 1984
Bandidas 2006
Bohemian Rhapsody 2018
Bruno 2009
Burlesque 2010
Center Stage: On Pointe 2016
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 2005
Chloe 2010
City Of Joy 1992
Clive Barker’s The Plague 2006
Closer 2004
Cocktail 1988
The Covenant 2006
Cover Versions 2018
Death on the Nile 2022
Deja Vu 2006
The Descendants 2011
Die Hard 1988
Die Hard: With a Vengeance 1995
Dog Soldiers 2002
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead 1991
Elysium | 2013
Essence Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Father of the Bride 1991
Father of the Bride II 1995
Flicka 2006
Ford v Ferrari 2019
Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2008
Fun With Dick and Jane 2005
Get Him to the Greek 2010
Gotti 2018
The Guardian 2006
The Guilty 2018
Here Comes The Boom 2012
High Heat 2022
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 2012
The Hulk 2003
I Know What You Did Last Summer 1997
The Internship 2013
Joy Ride 2001
Jumpin’ Jack Flash 1986
Kick-Ass 2010
King Kong 2005
Lol 2011
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers 2002
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King 2003
The Man Who Knew Too Little 1997
Maudie 2017
Metro 1997
Mrs. Doubtfire 1993
My Super Ex-Girlfriend 2006
Our Idiot Brother 2011
Parental Guidance 2011
The Perfect Storm 2000
Queen of the Damned 2002
Real Steel 2011
Red Tails 2012
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 2011
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2019
See How They Run 2022
Shanghai Knights 2003
Shanghai Noon 2000
Skyline 2010
Step Brothers 2008
Support the Girls 2018
Sweet Home Alabama 2002
Total Recall 2012
Un Padre No Tan Padre 2017
Villains 2019
The Walk 2015
What Happens in Vegas 2008
What’s Love Got To Do With It 1993
Whiplash 2014
Wild Things 1998
July 2
Baby Sharks: Special Premiere
Bull Shark Bandits: Special Premiere
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead: Special Premiere
Camo Sharks: Special Premiere
Counting Jaws: Special Premiere
Game of Sharks: Special Premiere
Jaws Invasion: Special Premiere
Jaws vs. Boats: Special Premiere
Maui Shark Mystery: Special Premiere
Most Extreme Sharks: Special Premiere
Return of the White Shark: Special Premiere
Saved From a Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Attack Files: Complete Season 2
Shark Below Zero: Special Premiere
Shark Eat Shark: Special Premiere
Shark Queens: Special Premiere
Shark Side of the Moon: Special Premiere
Shark Superpower: Special Premiere
Sharkcano: Hawaii: Special Premiere
Sharks that Eat Everything: Special Premiere
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown: Special Premiere
Sky Sharks: Special Premiere
When Sharks Attack 360: Complete Season 1
When Sharks Attack … And Why: Complete Season 1
World’s Biggest Hammerhead?: Special Premiere
July 5
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair: Documentary Premiere
July 6
Ancient Aliens: Season 18B
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Special Premiere
July 7
The Ashley Madison Affair: Complete Docuseries
Night Train 2023
The Quiet Girl 2022
July 8
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Season 1, Part 2 (subtitled)
July 9
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead: Complete Season 1 (subtitled)
July 10
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 9 Premiere
12 Strong 2018
July 11
Betrayal: The Perfect Husband: Complete Docuseries
July 12
Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins: Complete Season 1
July 13
The Jewel Thief: Documentary Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 4
Pretty Problems 2022
July 14
Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas: Documentary Premiere
What We Do in the Shadows: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
A Little White Lie 2023
Vesper 2022
July 15
Black Death 2010
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story Of The National Lampoon 2015
Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game 2022
SAS: Red Notice 2021
The Two Faces Of January 2014
July 19
Justified: City Primeval: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
If You Wish Upon Me: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
July 20
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 3
Flip Wars: Complete Season 2
Day of the Dead 1985
Escaping My Stalker 2020
The Old Man 2022
July 21
Big RV Remix: Complete Season 1
The Ritual Killer 2023
Space Oddity 2022
July 22
Praise Petey: Series Premiere
July 24
Futurama: Season 11 Premiere
My Happy Ending 2023
July 26
The Hardy Boys: Complete Third and Final Season
July 27
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 7
Mother Undercover: Complete Docuseries
In Viaggio 2022
Smoking Causes Coughing 2022
July 28
This Fool: Complete Season 2
The Donor Party 2023
God’s Country 2022
The Lair 2022
July 29
Assassin 2023
Permanent 2017
July 31
Rio 2 2014
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman