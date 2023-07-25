Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, plans to remove 65 movies in six days. Here are four to watch before they leave on July 31.

Best In Show

Director/writer/star Christopher Guest’s satirical tour de force based on the annual Westminster Dog Show in New York. The 2000 film stars some of our generation’s funniest improv performers including Guest, Eugene Levy, Katherine O’Hara, Fred Willard, Parker Posey, Michael McKean, Jane Lynch and Jennifer Coolidge. This might be Guest’s best in show which saying something when you’re talking about the mockumentary maker of Waiting For Guffman and A Mighty Wind as well as the Hollywood meta comedy, The Big Picture.

Boogie Nights

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes. However, PTA’s film is far more than a chronicle of the SoCal porn world from decades ago. It’s a thrilling and sometimes tragic look at a collection of lost souls who yearn for acceptance and recognition. whether they are shedding clothes for cash or slinging stereos in the Valley.

Speed

The sensational 1994 drama stars Keanu Reeves as a LA cop who must save a busload of people from a bomb planted by a deliciously evil Dennis Hopper. Sandra Bullock plays a passenger who hesitantly takes the wheel (and Keanu’s heart) when the bus driver is shot. Pop quiz, hotshot. Are you going to watch it?

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, White Men Can’t Jump tells the story of two street basketball hustlers in Venice Beach who form an unlikely partnership. With its mix of humor and social commentary, this film challenges stereotypes and celebrates the love of the game. Definitely watch this version and not the Hulu remake with Jack Harlow.

Here’s the complete list of movies that will be removed from Hulu on July 31.

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Atonement (2007)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Best in Show (2000)

Best Man Down (2012)

Boogie Nights (1997)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)

Breakin’ All the Rules (2004)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Chocolate (Sub) (2008)

The Comedian (2017)

CrazyStupidLove. (2011)

Cyrus (2010)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

The Goonies (1985)

Great Expectations (1998)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

Ideal Home (2018)

Identity (2003)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

The Joneses (2009)

Joshua (2007)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Little Man (2006)

The Little Things (2021)

Madeline (1998)

The Mask (1994)

The Meddler (2016)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

The Power Of One (1992)

Premium Rush (2012)

The Raven (2012)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Siberia (2018)

Speed (1994)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Stuck On You (2003)

Taken 2 (2012)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Voyagers (2020)

The Watch (2011)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...