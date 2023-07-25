

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I read your article on Oppenheimer on streaming. I have the same question for Barbie. When will it be available on streaming and who will stream it? We love Barbie!! — Jennifer, Omaha, Nebraska.

Jennifer, Barbie, the comedy/satire movie directed by Greta Gerwig, is the cultural hit of the year, shoveling in $382 million at the global box office as of yesterday. The film stars Margot Robbie as the living doll, Barbie, with Ryan Gosling as her male sidekick, Ken.

When Will Barbie Be Available On Streaming?

As we noted in our article on Oppenheimer, theatrical movies make their home video debuts much faster than in the pre-Covid days. Many films are added to streaming services less than a month after their theatrical release.

However, Barbie is different, in more ways than one. The film is so popular that studio executives might keep it playing at your local Bijou for longer than normal to keep the theatrical revenue coming in. Consequently, I suspect we won’t see Barbie on a streaming service until late September and maybe even later than that.

Which Streaming Service Will Offer Barbie?

And when Barbie comes to streaming, it will be a Max exclusive. Max is owned by Warner Media, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the company that produced Barbie. The streamer, formerly known as HBO Max, will offer Barbie in Dolby Vision 4K and with Dolby Atmos.

Jennifer, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

