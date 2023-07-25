

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I want to see Oppenheimer but I don’t want to go to the theater because it’s so crowded. Do you know when it will be available on streaming? And which streaming service will have Oppenheimer? — Terry, Pasadena, California.

Terry, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opened in theaters last week and it certainly isn’t a bomb. The film, which has generated rave reviews from critics and theatergoers, made $174 million worldwide in its first weekend of showings. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the brilliant but troubled scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the U.S. mission to build the first atomic bomb.

When Will Oppenheimer Be Available On Streaming?

Since the Covid pandemic started in 2020, many movie fans have become accustomed to waiting for a new movie to be released on streaming. However, Oppenheimer’s spectacular success at the box office could delay the time that home viewers will have to wait. Universal, which produced the picture, will want to be sure it gets every theater dollar it can before sending it to home video.

A possible comp here is the film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paramount released the movie in theaters on March 31 and it has made more than $200 million worldwide. The studio debuted Dungeons & Dragons on streaming (Paramount+) on May 16, which was roughly six weeks after the theatrical release.

Oppenheimer will make more than Dungeons & Dragons so we might see it hit streaming in about eight weeks from its theatrical release. That would be mid-September.

Which Streamer Will Get Oppenheimer?

Universal is owned by Comcast, which also owns Peacock so that’s where Oppenheimer will land in the home. Peacock will have the year’s second biggest movie (next to Barbie) as a streaming exclusive for a period of time.

Terry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

