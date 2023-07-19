

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Hulu Live, the live streaming service, has announced it will add the Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel but you will have to wait even longer than a Becker-McEnroe Davis Cup marathon to watch it.

The streamer says the Tennis Channel, T2 (the free, ads-included version of the Tennis Channel), Comet and Charge! will be added to its lineup in January 2024. Comet features sci-fi and fantasy programming while Charge! has a lineup of police procedural dramas. Sinclair owns all four channels.

Hulu Live’s basic lineup costs $68.99 a month, but today’s press release does not say if the Tennis Channel (or the other three additions) will be included in the 85-channel base plan. The live streamer also has a sports add-on package of six channels (NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel andSportsman Channel) for $9.99 a month.

YouTube TV last month irked some subscribers when it added the Tennis Channel, but required them to get the $10.99 a month sports add-on plan to watch it.

The launch of the Tennis Channel in January could be tied to that month’s Australian Open, which will take place from January 15 and 28. ESPN will broadcast the event in the United States, but the Tennis Channel is expected to provide extensive coverage.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

