

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if the French Open tennis matches will be in 4K? I think it was last year so it would be great to see in 4K. I see on message boards that it will be in 4K? But is that right? — Gary, Detroit.

Gary, the 2023 French Open tennis tournament, which is also known as the Roland-Garros, will begin Sunday, May 28, and run through Sunday, June 11 with the men’s final. The matches are available in high-def at various times on NBC, the Tennis Channel and Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service. (You can see the NBC Sports TV viewing schedule for more details.)

But what about 4K? you ask. Shouldn’t the French Open be in 4K as well? You would certainly think so if you read those Internet message boards which feature tennis fans raving about how great the picture looks in 4K.

Well, the complete French Open tournament actually has been in 4K for years, but only in certain parts of the world, such as Europe and Australia. In the United States, only three providers (DIRECTV, Fubo, YouTube TV) last year offered the tournament in 4K, and it was just a few matches, not the complete event.

DIRECTV tells the TV Answer Man that it will again offer select matches in 4K: one woman’s semifinal, one men’s semifinal and both the women’s and men’s finals. We are still waiting to hear from Fubo and YouTube TV on their 4K plans, if any.

The TV Answer Man will update this story when we get more information on Fubo and YouTube TV, or any other provider that might offer the French Open in 4K.

