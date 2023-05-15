

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, before I subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, I want to be sure that I can record the games AND be able to rewind during a live game. That’s important to me because I sometimes like to start watching a game 20 minutes after it started so I skip through the commercials. So what’s the deal here? — Todd, Burbank, California.

Todd, as you know, the Google-owned YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels will carry the NFL Sunday Ticket starting this season after it was a DIRECTV exclusive for the previous 28 years. The switch has triggered numerous questions such as whether you will be able to record the Ticket’s games and rewind a live game after it has started. Here’s the deal:

If you get the Ticket via YouTube TV, the live streaming service comes with unlimited DVR recordings so you can record all the games. But while YouTube TV’s Ticket plans are $100 cheaper than YouTube Primetime Channels, YouTube TV is $72.99 a month. Consequently, some fans would prefer to subscribe to the Sunday Ticket via YouTube Primetime Channels to avoid that monthly charge. (See our article on the Ticket’s pricing here.)

But Primetime Channels, which also includes the ability to subscribe and watch premium networks/services such as Showtime, Starz and the NBA League Pass, does not have a recording feature. You can watch live programming and access select on-demand titles on Primetime Channels, but you can’t decide what to record and watch later.

But the TV Answer Man has learned that there will be a way to order the Sunday Ticket through Primetime Channels and still record all the games.

Fans who subscribe to the Ticket using Primetime Channels will be allowed access to the YouTube TV app by entering their Sunday Ticket account e-mail address and password. Once in, you will have full access to YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket features, which include all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, unlimited DVR recordings and the Multiview feature. (Four games on one screen.) You won’t be able to watch the rest of the YouTube TV lineup; that will still require a $72.99 a month subscription. But the Ticket’s features will be yours as if you were a full-fledged YouTube TV customer. (Note: This update came directly from YouTube’s Sunday Ticket support team.)

More good news: The YouTube TV app with either a YTTT Ticket sub or the Primetime Channels Ticket sub will allow you to pause and rewind the game while it’s live. But you have to make sure you have set the game to be recorded to do that. If you have, you can join the game in progress, rewind to the beginning, and start watching from there.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

