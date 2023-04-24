

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am not happy that you can only get two streams with the Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. If I watch the RedZone Channel with my bundle package, there’s only one stream left. Is there anyway to get around this? — Tom, Joplin, Missouri.

Tom, as you know, Google this month announced that you will only get two simultaneous streams with the NFL Sunday Ticket on both YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV. That means you could have one game streaming on the bedroom TV and one on the living room TV but you couldn’t stream a third game on the Man Cave set or at the house of a friend with whom you shared your account password.

The two-stream restriction has made password sharing more problematic, particularly if you plan to use one of your two screens for the NFL RedZone Channel. (The Sunday Ticket plans include one with just the games and one as a bundle with both the games and the RedZone.) If you have the NFL RedZone Channel on one TV, you will only have one screen left for a live game. For example, if you decided to have the RedZone on at your house, you couldn’t have an additional game stream on another TV in your home if you shared your account with a friend. He or she would have the second stream.

However, thanks to the YouTube Sunday Ticket support team, The TV Answer Man has discovered a way to get a third stream for the games and the RedZone Channel if you subscribe to YouTube TV.

Rather than subscribe to the Sunday Ticket bundle with the games and RedZone, just get the base plan with the games. (The YouTube TV Ticket base plan is $249 until June 6.) Then, subscribe to YouTube TV’s Sports Plus plan for $10.99. The add-on package includes the RedZone Channel along with a dozen other sports channels.

The add-on plan is considered part of YouTube TV’s regular lineup which comes with three streams in addition to the two Ticket streams. You could use one of those three regular lineup streams for the RedZone Channel without losing one of your two Sunday Ticket streams. You could then stream two games at the same time and stream the RedZone on a third stream.

Not only does this method provide an additional stream, it’s cheaper. The bundled Ticket with the RedZone on YouTube TV costs $40 more than the games-only plan. But you would have to pay just $10.99 a month for the RedZone via the Sports Plus plan. That’s a savings of $29. See this article with pricing details.

Unfortunately, there is not a way to get the third stream on YouTube Primetime Channels.

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

