

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I’m looking to have a relaxing weekend in front of the 4K TV. Anything good in 4K sports this weekend? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, there are several live sporting events available in 4K this weekend starting with today! Let’s take a look at the 4K listings for Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23.

Friday, April 21

Arsenal vs. Southampton

English Premier League Soccer, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Saturday, April 22

Memphis vs. Birmingham

USFL, 7 p.m. ET (Fox)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

It will also be available on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps with pay TV credentials.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Game 3)

NBA, 10 p.m. ET (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV in the Los Angeles market.

Sunday, April 23

Brighton vs. Manchester City

English Premier League Soccer, 11:30 a.m. ET (NBC)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, YouTube TV, FuboTV.



Geico 500

NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (Fox)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

It will also be available on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps with pay TV credentials.

Michigan at Philadelphia

USFL, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Who will carry it in 4K?

DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

It will also be available on the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps with pay TV credentials.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

