

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know when YouTube TV will add The Tennis Channel. Looking forward to watching it this summer! — Darlene, West Hollywood, California.

Darlene, Sinclair, the owner of the Tennis Channel, yesterday announced a wide distribution agreement with YouTube TV for its CBS-owned and MyNetwork TV local stations.

The deal also includes new carriage on the live streaming service for the Tennis Channel, T2 (the Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV channel), Charge! (a police procedural drama channel) and TBD, which features reality shows.

But when will YouTube TV actually add the Tennis Channel, you ask?

Answer: June 1.

The timing is good because the French Open, otherwise known as the Roland-Garros tournament, takes place between May 28 and June 11. The Tennis Channel as well as NBC and Peacock will have live coverage of matches.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement that brings Tennis Channel, T2 and all three of our Emerging Networks to YouTube TV, a valued partner of ours,” said Will Bell, senior vice president of distribution and network relations for Sinclair. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our goal remains the same – to bring our unrivaled content to people wherever they want to experience it. With Roland-Garros kicking-off May 28, the timing is perfect for YouTube TV customers.”

In addition to live matches, the Tennis Channel offers in-studio news programs, documentaries and other shows dedicated to the sport.

Darlene, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...