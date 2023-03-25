

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

MLB.TV, the league’s online package of out-of-market games, is now offering a free preview of all live spring training games from today (Saturday, March 25) through Monday, March 27.

To access the free games, just log in to your MLB.com account (no credit card is required) and click on the game of your choice. If you don’t have a MLB.com account, you can create one at the site.

Today’s free broadcasts include Boston at Tampa Bay at 1:05 p.m. ET; Atlanta at Minnesota at 1:05 p.m. ET; Minnesota at Atlanta (split squad game) at 1:05 p.m. ET; Miami at St. Louis at 1:05 p.m. ET; New York at Philadelphia at 1:05 p.m. ET; Kansas City at Los Angeles Dodgers at 3:05 p.m. ET; San Diego at Texas at 3:05 p.m. ET; Milwaukee at Oakland at 3:05 p.m. ET; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels at 3:10 p.m. ET; Seattle at San Francisco at 4:05 p.m. ET; Arizona at Seattle at 4:10 p.m. ET; Houston at Washington at 6:05 p.m. ET; Baltimore at Pittsburgh at 6:05 p.m. ET; Detroit at Toronto at 6:07 p.m. ET; St. Louis at New York Mets at 6:10 p.m. ET; and Cleveland at Colorado at 9:40 p.m. ET.

You can see more details and the schedule for Sunday and Monday here.

Unlike regular season games on MLB.TV, your home team’s spring training games are not blacked out.

The 2023 edition of MLB.TV now costs $149.99. A MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2023 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The subscription also enables you to watch select live spring training games without blackouts, and full-game archives of every 2022 regular season game content via on demand.

