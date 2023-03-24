

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know if Sling TV will have the free Showtime preview? I want to check out Yellowjackets!! — Melinda,

Melinda, DIRECTV and Comcast have announced they are doing free previews of Showtime this week. But what about Sling TV, you ask? Will the live streaming service offer a free preview of the premium network as well?

Answer: Yes!

Sling says it will provide a free live feed of Showtime from today (March 25) through Monday (March 28) for new and current subscribers. The channel will be automatically added to their home screen and channel guide. (Sling normally charges $10 a month for Showtime.)

The free lineup of Showtime titles this weekend will include Yellowjackets (season two premieres on March 26), Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Homeland, Billions, Dexter, Ray Donovan, The Tudors, Shameless, among many others, as well as movies such as the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shooter, Flight, and The Untouchables.

Other pay TV operators are likely to offer the free preview so check your on-screen guide for more details.

Melinda, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

