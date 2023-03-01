Peacock today is adding 87 new titles, including 72 films, to its Premium and Premium Plus plans (starts at $4.99 a month). Here are the three best movies added today.

* The Big Lebowski, the 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. about a Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes entangled in a mistaken murder. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into an iconic masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball.

* Minority Report, Steven Spielberg’s 2002 sci-fi classic starring Tom Cruise as a detective who’s accused of murder before he commits it. Spielberg’s treatment of the 1956 Philip K. Dick short story (and a cast of thousands who contributed to the screenplay) is littered with eerily accurate portrayals of future life and Cruise is at his earnest best as the hunter turned hunted.

* The Back to the Future trilogy starring Michael J. Fox as a teenager whose friendship with an eccentric professor (Christopher Lloyd) enables him to become a time traveling, Delorean-driving adventurer for three films. The original is nearly four decades old (speaking of time traveling fast), but it remains as sweet and funny as ever.

Honorable mentions should also go to The Sixth Sense, Apollo 13, Twelve Monkeys and Traffic, all great works as well.

Below is the complete list of new titles added today to Peacock.

Movies

2012, 2009

Addicted, 2014

Admission, 2013

Alex Cross, 2012

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Wedding, 2003

American Reunion, 2012

Apollo 13, 1995

Back To The Future, 1985

Back To The Future Part II, 1989

Back To the Future Part III, 1990

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Bend it like Beckham, 2003

Blood Ties, 2013

Bruce Almighty, 2003

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Cop Car, 2015

The Core, 2003

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

The Croods, 2013

Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Death Become Her, 1992

Employee Of the Month, 2006

Everly, 2015

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Frost/Nixon, 2008

Good Luck Chuck, 2007

Hanna, 2011

The Happening, 2008

Hop, 2011

Hot Fuzz, 2007

How To Train Your Dragon, 2010

Joe, 2014

A League of Their Own, 1992

Leatherheads, 2008

The Legend of Hercules, 2014

Legends of the Fall, 1994

Leprechaun, 1993

Leprechaun 2, 1994

Leprechaun 3, 1995

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997

Leprechaun in the Hood, 2000

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood, 2003

Leprechaun Origins, 2014

MacGruber, 2010

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Midnight In the Switchgrass, 2021

Minority Report, 2002

One True Thing, 1998

Paul, 2011

Pineapple Express, 2008

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015

Point Break, 1991

Prime, 2005

The Proposal, 2009

Rambo, 2008

The River Wild, 1994

Salt, 2010

School Daze, 1998

Shaun of the Dead, 2004

The Sixth Sense, 1999

Snitch, 2013

The Spirit, 2008

Suffragette, 2015

Traffic, 2001

Twelve Monkeys, 1996

Van Helsing, 2004

The Village, 2004

The Wolverine, 2013

TV Shows:

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf Tournament – Final Round

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 8, New Episode (Telemundo)

Juego de Mentiras, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 3, New Episode (Telemundo)

Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Arsenal v. Everton

Premier League – Liverpool v. Wolves

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

U.S. Synchronized Figure Skating Championships

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

