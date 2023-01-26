TV Answer Man, I am going to subscribe to Hulu’s live streaming service. I am looking over all the ins and outs and I can’t decide whether to get the sports add-on package. Do you know what it includes and is it a good deal? Any advice would be appreciated. — Darrell, Lafayette, Louisiana.

Darrell, Hulu Live, which costs $69.99 a month, includes nearly 90 channels plus Disney+ and ESPN+. That may seem like enough programming for most people, but sports fans will obviously be tempted to subscribe to Hulu Live’s Sports Add-On plan as well.

However, I would recommend that you don’t subscribe to the Sports package — well, not now anyway. Let me explain.

Hulu’s Sports Add-On plan, which costs $9.99 a month, has just six channels:

NFL RedZone

FanDuel TV

FanDuel Racing

MAVTV

Outdoor Channel

Sportsman Channel

The list consists of low-rated niche networks with the exception of the NFL RedZone channel. And the RedZone channel is only available during the NFL regular season!

This is not exactly a great value.

In contrast, FuboTV’s Sports Plus plan, which costs $10.99 a month, has a couple of dozen channels including MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NBATV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, Pac-12, SEC Network, Stadium and many more. You can see a list here.

That’s a deal worth considering.

If you’re a big RedZone fan, as many are, the Hulu package would be enticing during the NFL season. But I wouldn’t recommend the package at any other time during the year.

Darrell, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

