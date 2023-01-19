TV Answer Man, does the NBA League Pass have a free trial? And how much does it cost? — Tanya, Boston.

Tanya, the online version of the NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial which can be used at any time during the season. The streaming NBA League Pass, which includes up to 40 regular season games each week, is now available for $49.99 for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. You can also purchase the package by the month for as little as $14.99.

The cable/satellite edition, which has the same number of games every week, is also $49.99 for the second half of the season. However, it does not come with a seven-day free trial.

The NBA TV channel is included for free in both the streaming and cable/satellite versions of the League Pass.

Local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Nationally televised games are also not available in the League Pass nor are post-season games.

The NBA League Pass can be streamed on the NBA app on hundreds of devices, including iOS app, Android app, Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X (select countries), Roku (select countries), Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 (select countries), Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Amazon Alexa (US), CarPlay, and Apple Watch.

Tanya, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

