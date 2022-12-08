DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream have both added Discovery+ to their on-screen menus and priced the streamer’s ads-included plan at $2 a month off the regular rate of $4.99 a month. That means subscribers to both services can now purchase Discovery+’s ads-included plan for $2.99 a month. (The $2 savings will appear on the DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream subscriber bills.)

Discovery+ features an extensive lineup of home improvement and lifestyle programs such as The Single Life, Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiance, Love It or List It, Inspired Interiors, Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines and Inspired Interiors with Sarah Sherman Samuel.

Click Amazon: LG 65-Inch OLED 4K TV For Under $1,200!

The sister offering to the cable/satellite edition of Discovery will also host four new scripted features during the holiday season: A Gingerbread Christmas, Designing Christmas, A Christmas Open House and One Delicious Christmas.

“At Discovery+, we know that our audiences look for our content across platforms and distributors, and our mission is to provide that access to as many possible consumers,” Gabriel Sauerhoff, the Discovery senior vice president of digital distribution and commercial partnerships, said in a statement released today. “Our partnership with DIRECTV allows us to continue to build on that goal by offering our beloved programming to its customer base, adding ease and accessibility to their viewing experience.”

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

“DIRECTV always strives to offer the content our customers want most, wherever, whenever, and using whatever device – but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” said Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer. “As more of our customers gain interest in top streaming services, and we add streaming services from programmers like Discovery whose linear channels, we offer we can help our programming partners expand their reach while also offering our customers similar preferred discounts.”

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about TV technology? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

