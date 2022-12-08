DIRECTV Stream subscribers can now add Peacock Premium to their monthly bill for the discounted price of $2.99 a month, compared to the regular price of $4.99 a month. The streaming service, which is owned by NBCUniversal, is available through the DIRECTV Stream on-screen menu.

DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream last week also added Discovery+ to their on-screen menus and priced the streamer’s ads-included plan at $2 a month off the regular rate of $4.99 a month. That means subscribers to both services can now purchase Discovery+’s ads-included plan for $2.99 a month. (The $2 savings will also appear on the DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream subscriber bills.)

The satcaster is following other traditional pay TV services such as Comcast which provide access to streaming services through their own menus.

“As more DIRECTV customers gain interest in (streaming) from programming partners, including NBCUniversal, we always strive to offer the content our customers want most, using whatever device wherever they are — but also at a strong value they can really appreciate,” Rob Thun, DIRECTV’s chief content officer, said in a press release. “Giving our customers Peacock at an attractive price helps us to accomplish that goal.”

The Peacock Premium package, which includes ads, provides more than 80,000 hours of programming including recent theatrical films such as Nope, Meet Cute, Halloween Ends, Black Phone and They/Them.

Peacock is also offering every World Cup game live in Spanish (simulcast from Telemundo), and it’s the exclusive home of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

“As Peacock continues to grow, we hope to help extend our pay tv partners’ businesses by providing additional value to their customers,” said Matt Bond, chairman of NBCUniversal’s content distribution unit. “This is a great opportunity to bring an additive experience to DIRECTV subscribers through Peacock’s lineup of exclusive original and sports programming, straight-from-theaters movies and library content.”

