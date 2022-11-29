If you want to get the NBA League Pass for half price, it’s fast break time.

The NBA League Pass is now available for 50 percent off (use code: NBA50) as a Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion, reducing the base price for the remainder of the 2022-23 season to $49.99. But the promotion, which started November 23, ends today at 5 p.m. ET.

The Black Friday discount is only available on the base season-long plan, which normally starts at $99. (The monthly plan is $14.99 while a Premium season-long plan with no commercials is $129.99. A Team Pass plan, which includes the games of one out-of-market team, is available normally for $89.99.)

The NBA TV channel is included for free in all plans.

Click Amazon: See Today’s New Holiday Deals!

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Nationally televised games are also not available in the League Pass nor are post-season games.

The NBA League Pass can be streamed on the NBA app on hundreds of devices, including iOS app, Android app, Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One and Xbox Series X (select countries), Roku (select countries), Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 (select countries), Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Amazon Alexa (US), CarPlay, and Apple Watch.

To learn more about the NBA League Pass 50 percent off promotion, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

