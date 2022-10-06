DIRECTV has announced three new initiatives designed to attract new sports fans and keep existing ones.

What are they?

1. DIRECTV Stream, the company’s live streamer, is offering $10 off the first five months of service for new subscribers who sign up for the Choice plan or above before November 6. The discount is aimed at NHL and NBA fans with the 2022-23 seasons scheduled to start on October 11 and October 18 respectively. DIRECTV Stream is the only live streaming service that carries nearly all regional sports channels, including Bally Sports, the TV home of 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL teams.

(DIRECTV Stream also has Altitude, which airs Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games, NBC Sports Washington, which carries Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals games, Spectrum Sports Net LA, which has the Los Angeles Lakers, and MSG, which has the New York Knicks, New York Islanders and New York Rangers, among other RSNs with NBA and NHL teams. You can see which local channels and RSNs are available in your area here.)

However, the regional sports networks are only available in DIRECTV Stream’s Choice plans or above, which start at $89.99 a month. The $10 monthly discount will bring the Choice plan’s price to $79.99 a month until early March. (The NBA regular season ends on April 9.)

2. DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream will provide a free preview of the NBA League Pass package from October 18 to October 24. The plan, which offers up to 40 regular season out-of-market games each week, costs $99 for the entire season. (The free League Pass preview will also be available from other pay TV providers.)

3. DIRECTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket will begin broadcasting the Fantasy Zone channel at 12:40 p.m. ET on Sundays instead of 12:55 p.m. ET. The extra 15 minutes will allow fantasy football players to make last-minute updates to their rosters based on injuries and lineup changes.

