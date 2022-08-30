TV Answer Man, I want to watch the NFL Network but I want to cut my cable bill, too. Do you know any of the streamers that have it in their lineups? And they have it in their base packages, not those Extra more expensive add on plans? You know what I mean? And what’s the cheapest one? — Henri, Mobile, Alabama.

Henri, you should be happy to learn that four major live streaming services carry the NFL Network in their basic plans. They are Sling TV, Hulu Live, FuboTV and YouTube TV. DIRECTV Stream is the only major live streamer that doesn’t carry the NFL Network, which is a story all by itself.

The league’s official channel, which airs live pre-season games as well as an exhaustive lineup of news, information and highlights shows, is a must-have with the 2022 NFL season less than two weeks away.

But what is your cheapest option to watch the NFL Network when picking a streaming service?

Sling TV’s Blue plan is your answer. The Blue basic package, which costs $35 a month (first month is now half price), provides more than 40 channels including the NFL Network, the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

FuboTV’s base plan goes for $69.99 a month, the same price as Hulu Live’s base package. YouTube TV’s base plan costs $64.99 a month.

Henri, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

