HBO Max today (November 1, 2021) is adding 61 new movies to its lineup.

The new films include A Clockwork Orange, the classic black comedy about behavioral manipulation from director Stanley Kubrick and starring Malcolm McDowell as the nihilistic, Beethoven-loving Alex; Eyes Wide Shut, another Kubrick masterpiece with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a Manhattan husband and wife torn asunder by jealousy and insecurities; Caddyshack, the 1980 madcap comedy starring Chevy Chase as a golf pro at a Animal House-like country club; Dressed to Kill, Brian DePalma’s 1980 slasher/Hitchcock homage starring Michael Caine, Angie Dickinson and Nancy Allen; and three Bourne films starring Matt Damon as the government assassin who seeks vengeance on his evil handers.

Here is the complete list of movies added today to HBO Max. (Films with HBO in parenthesis will also be available on the cable and satellite version of HBO.)

The 90 Day Plan, 2020

A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)

Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)

Bully, 2001 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Company Business, 1991 (HBO)

Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)

Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)

Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Doom, 2005 (HBO)

Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Godsend, 2004 (HBO)

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)

Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Practical Magic, 1998

Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)

Rush, 1991 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)

Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Purge, 1988 (HBO)

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)

Witness, 2012 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986

Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)

— Phillip Swann

