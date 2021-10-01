DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV Stream last night lost Bloomberg TV in a carriage dispute with its owner.
DIRECTV posted a message at its web site alerting subscribers of the missing channel.
“Despite several attempts to renew our relationship with Bloomberg, we were unable to reach a mutual agreement, and Bloomberg TV is no longer available,” the statement reads. “While we regret this inconvenience to viewers of Bloomberg TV, please be aware that we offer several other financial news outlets featuring up-to-the-minute information and diverse perspectives on our DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse lineups. Keep beaming and streaming, and we’ll continue striving to deliver you the best in entertainment and news.”
Bloomberg has not issued a statement on the dispute as of 9:15 a.m. ET. We will update this story if we get more information.
— Phillip Swann
I’ve been with Directv for over 25 years. I’ve watched Bloomberg about 3 times. Leave them off the lineup if it will reduce costs. I wonder what the viewership actually is.
what’s Bloomberg?
We have Bloomberg on all day.
Watch it all day. Time to get rid of ATT.
Bloomberg is the only channel I watch. I will probably cancel Directv if it is not available.
Well, I am a big fan of Bloomberg TV and watch it daily. This is enough to make me change providers.
Bloomberg is the most important channel on DIRECTV. If they don’t get it back soon I am gone.
just switched to at&t 3 mo`s ago watched bloomberg daily gave good world view of money & commodities not too political will start shopping for another provider that carries bloomberg
Will be looking for a new provider of Bloomberg. ATT needs to act their act together with WIFI service and Direct TV!
Jim 10/01/21